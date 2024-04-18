Spring High School student hospitalized after ingesting substance, district says

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A student collapsed at Spring High School on Tuesday after ingesting some sort of substance, according to Spring ISD.

The district told Eyewitness News that the school nurse aided the student until emergency services arrived. The student was taken to the hospital, and as of Thursday, his condition is unknown.

A viewer sent ABC13 a video circulating on social media showing the moment the student collapsed. Classmates can be seen attempting to carry the male, who was visually unresponsive.

However, the school district said in a statement to Eyewitness News that the student was alert when he was taken to the hospital.

It is unclear what substance the student ingested, but an investigation is underway. The district also did not say if any other students were ever in danger because of this incident.

Spring ISD sent Eyewitness News the following statement:

"On Tuesday, April 16, a student at Spring High School experienced a medical incident after ingesting a substance. School administration promptly enacted the campus emergency response team - summoning the school nurse to evaluate and administer aid to the student, as well as contacting emergency medical services. The student, who was alert, was transported to the hospital. As the safety of our students is our top priority, Spring ISD adheres to strict protocols to ensure their safety. We are also continuing to work closely with our Spring ISD Police Department, which is currently investigating this incident."