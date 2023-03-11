The ABC13 Safety Tracker shows that in the neighborhood, there have been an average of eight homicides each year since 2019.

'People need to change': Residents in Gulfton neighborhood looking for change after multiple crimes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The sights and sounds of crime are sadly commonplace along Rampart Street in the Gulfton neighborhood.

"Everyday, police are out here, every single night," resident David Rosas said.

According to police, the latest violent crime is a homicide that happened Thursday evening.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Attempted robbery turned into homicide outside apartment complex in Gulfton, HPD says

Police told ABC13 that the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. when a 55-year-old man walked a woman to her car.

Two people in a gray car stopped, got out and approached the man and woman with a gun. The woman was able to get into the car and hide, where she heard a handful of gunshots.

The 55-year-old man was shot and killed, and the suspects fled, but the woman was able to see one of the men.

"(She) describes him as a black male, and it's possible they are of a Hispanic origin, but we don't know yet," Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said.

The ABC13 Safety Tracker shows that in the Gulfton neighborhood, there have been an average of eight homicides each year since 2019.

RELATED: Residents vow to 'Take Gulfton Back' after a rise in crime

According to HPD data, the area is peppered with many violent crimes, including aggravated and sexual assaults and two homicides just blocks apart last month.

"A lot of people are very impatient around here, and it is a low-income area, so I get it. People are a lot under stress," Rosas said.

This shooting comes just as the Gulfton Area Management District is set to host a march for public safety on Saturday at Burnet Bayland Park.

The group focuses on building a better and safer Gulfton and has previously told ABC13 that fighting against crime takes community help.

Rosas said, despite the crime, Gulfton is home.

"I don't think the area needs to change. I think the people need to change," Rosas said.

VIEW ABC13'S SAFETY TRACKER HERE

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.