Flipped truck shuts down Gulf Freeway SB ramp to South Loop EB

According to a tweet posted by TxDOT Tuesday afternoon, the ramp is currently closed and is causing delays in the area.
The crash is expected to take several hours to clear out.
Drivers are urged to take an alternate route. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
TxDOT crews are working an incident involving a heavy truck on the I-45 Gulf Freeway connector ramp to I-610 eastbound. The ramp is currently closed. The incident is expected to take multiple hours to clear. pic.twitter.com/jWV71XwI3A— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) June 8, 2021
