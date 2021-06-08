truck crash

Flipped truck shuts down Gulf Freeway SB ramp to South Loop EB

EMBED <>More Videos

Gulf Fwy ramp to eastbound S. Loop blocked

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews are working to clear a crash involving a truck that flipped on its side on the southbound Gulf Freeway ramp that leads to South Loop eastbound.

According to a tweet posted by TxDOT Tuesday afternoon, the ramp is currently closed and is causing delays in the area.

The crash is expected to take several hours to clear out.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.



