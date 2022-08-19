'It's hard': Parents asking for justice while police search for son's accused murderer

Dionate Banks has been charged with murder in the shooting that killed Atascocita HS basketball star Greg Shead outside of the Bowlero bowling alley.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting a former Atascocita High School basketball standout, 24-year-old Greg Shead, outside a bowling alley in the Hedwig Villiage area on Sunday.

That man, identified as 29-year-old Dionate Banks, has been charged with Shead's murder.

Shead's parents say these past few days have been challenging.

"It's hard. The toughest thing I have ever experienced in my life," said Medisha Bush, Greg's mom.

According to HPD, Banks and Shead got into an altercation outside the Bowlero bowling alley on Bunker Hill Road early Sunday. That's when Banks shot Shead.

"My son did not deserve this. He did not deserve to lose his life this young behind something senseless," Bush said

Bush, who was at the bowling alley with her son, says it is difficult for her to remember all of the details but adds that she does not recognize the suspect and that her son was not fighting with him.

"Nothing really happened for me even to recognize him, you know? We didn't have any words; there was nothing between him and us," Bush said.

Noted in official court documents was the suspect's Instagram account.

ABC13 looked at the account and found a post made on Thursday.

The person claiming to be Dionate Banks wrote that he was defending a woman who was being beaten by a man that night.

The Instagram post said there was no intention of taking anyone's life and also includes a picture of an HPD visitor's badge with Banks' information on it from Tuesday.

A spokesperson with HPD told Eyewitness News they could not confirm whether Banks met with police that day but did say he is not in custody.

Shead's mom knows about the post and says her son was not hitting anybody.

Shead's parents said they rely on strength from family and friends to get them through.

"If you knew him, you loved him. It wasn't a bad bone in his body. He would make you laugh, just full of joy," Gregory Shead, Greg's dad, said.

Greg Shead will be laid to rest on Saturday, his family says.

