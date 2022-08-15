Former Houston-area basketball standout remembered as 24-year-old shot outside bowling alley

The 24-year-old was visiting Houston to introduce his girlfriend to his family while going bowling before he was shot and killed in a parking lot.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family is mourning the loss of a 24-year-old man shot and killed after a fight broke out outside of a bowling alley early Sunday morning.

"Greg was a very caring person," Kevin Shead, Greg's uncle, said. "He would take the shirt off his back. "

The family identified Greg Shead as the man who was shot to death outside a bowling alley on Bunker Hill Road around 1:20 a.m. Sunday

Houston police said an argument escalated outside between two groups after the bowling alley closed.

If the name Greg Shead sounds familiar, it is because he was a star basketball player in the Houston area. His trophies stacked along with rewards are on full display at his grandparents' house, to whom ABC13 spoke with.

"Who could ask for a better grandson?" Jesse Shead, his grandfather, said.

Shead's impact is being felt throughout the community as the former basketball stand-out played for Atascocita High School.

The ABC13 sports team pulled footage of Shead, who is being remembered for being a leader on the court.

"He started dribbling the basketball three or four years old, and he was very good at it," Jesse said.

The team was nationally ranked and 38-0 on the season before losing in the state championship game to Desoto in 2016. He was a major contributor to the team along with future NBA player Carson Edwards of the Celtics and University of Houston's Fabian White.

He recently moved to California but returned to Houston often to visit family and his 11-month-old daughter.

"There wasn't a week that went by that we didn't talk to little Greg," Jesse said.

This trip back home was supposed to be unique because Greg brought his girlfriend from California and was introducing her to his family.

According to his grandfather, he was bowling with his girlfriend, his mother, and several other family members.

"I'm going to miss him," his grandfather said.

The Houston Police Department said they are reviewing surveillance footage. The suspect is believed to have left in a white SUV.

"There's another person who just lost their life away over something that could have been totally avoided, it makes no sense," Kevin said.

