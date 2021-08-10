Texas House orders arrest of missing Democrats as weekslong stalemate over voting bill continues

#BREAKING: Texas House republicans vote to serve arrest warrants for House democrats that continue to break quorum. If arrested, lawmakers won't be brought to jail. They'll be forced back to Austin. #txlege https://t.co/hSwaUoq0ve pic.twitter.com/jitJKba0Pr— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) August 10, 2021
The 80-12 vote came hours after the Texas Supreme Court ordered that those missing Democrats, many of whom left the state last month to block a GOP voting bill, could soon be detained by state authorities. The order by the all-GOP court came at the request of Gov. Greg Abbott and House Speaker Dade Phelan, fellow Republicans who had asked the court Monday to overturn a ruling from a state district judge that blocked those leaders from ordering the arrest of the quorum-breaking Democrats.
Since the Legislature gaveled in Saturday for its second special session ordered by Abbott, the House has been unable to make a quorum as dozens of Democrats have remained absent from the chamber.
When the House was unable to meet its 100-member threshold for a quorum Monday, members adopted a procedural move known as a "call of the House" in an effort to secure a quorum. That move locks doors to the chamber and prevents members on the floor from leaving unless they have permission in writing from the speaker.
TEXAS LEGISLATURE 2021
