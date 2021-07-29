texas news

Sheila Jackson Lee arrested in Washington: 'I will never stop fighting for voting rights'

EMBED <>More Videos

Sheila Jackson Lee arrested in DC during march for voting rights

WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was arrested in Washington on Thursday during a march supporting the expansion of voting rights.

A photo posted by Jackson Lee on Twitter shows the congresswoman with her wrists tied together with zip ties as she's being escorted by an officer.



"I will NEVER stop fighting for Voting Rights!" she wrote. "The time is NOW to move the voting rights bills in the US Senate forward!! Enough is enough."

Jackson Lee, who represents Texas' 18th District, was among several demonstrators with the Black Women Leaders and Allies group calling on elected officials to pass the For the People Act, a bill that would expand voting rights.

EMBED More News Videos

The congresswoman called it "good trouble." She said she "engaged in civil disobedience" and discussed the message she's trying to send in the video above.



"Congresswoman Lee understands we are at a pivotal moment in the history of our nation, where our sacred right to vote is under grave threat," said Harris County Democratic Party Chair Odus Evbagharu in a statement. "She recognizes that we all must take action to protect this right."

SEE ALSO: Texas House Republicans vote to track down absent Democrats and arrest them

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the Legislature's $400 million section of the budget after Democrats walked out of a legislative session in May and blocked the GOP's plan to reduce polling hours and ballot access.

Many of those same Democratic representatives are now in Washington to continue to thwart Republicans' plans on the same restrictions. But that means the Legislature also can't vote to restore its employees salaries. If nothing changes, legislative staffers will go unpaid starting Sept. 1.

There is a lawsuit pending before the Texas Supreme Court.

MORE: TX Democrats aim to 'do what's best for constituents' during special session

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasrepublicanstexas politicsarresttexas newsvotinggreg abbottstate politicssocial mediademocratspoliticstwitterstate capitol
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Volleyball players charged after teen says she was forcibly stripped
Astrodome revitalization project could start to take shape next year
TX House committee to investigate schools' books on race, sexuality
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News