Sheila Jackson Lee arrested in Washington: 'I will never stop fighting for voting rights'

The congresswoman called it "good trouble." She said she "engaged in civil disobedience" and discussed the message she's trying to send in the video above.

WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was arrested in Washington on Thursday during a march supporting the expansion of voting rights.A photo posted by Jackson Lee on Twitter shows the congresswoman with her wrists tied together with zip ties as she's being escorted by an officer."I will NEVER stop fighting for Voting Rights!" she wrote. "The time is NOW to move the voting rights bills in the US Senate forward!! Enough is enough."Jackson Lee, who represents Texas' 18th District, was among several demonstrators with the Black Women Leaders and Allies group calling on elected officials to pass the For the People Act, a bill that would expand voting rights."Congresswoman Lee understands we are at a pivotal moment in the history of our nation, where our sacred right to vote is under grave threat," said Harris County Democratic Party Chair Odus Evbagharu in a statement. "She recognizes that we all must take action to protect this right."Republican Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the Legislature's $400 million section of the budget after Democrats walked out of a legislative session in May and blocked the GOP's plan to reduce polling hours and ballot access.Many of those same Democratic representatives are now in Washington to continue to thwart Republicans' plans on the same restrictions. But that means the Legislature also can't vote to restore its employees salaries. If nothing changes, legislative staffers will go unpaid starting Sept. 1.There is a lawsuit pending before the Texas Supreme Court.