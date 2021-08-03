politics

2 more Houston lawmakers arrested in DC during march for voting rights

2 more Houston lawmakers arrested in DC during voting rights protest

WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- Five days after Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was arrested in Washington during a march for voting rights, two more lawmakers are facing what one called "good trouble."





U.S. Rep. Al Green, who represents Texas' 9th Congressional district, was arrested and given a citation on Tuesday for blocking traffic while participating in a voting rights protest.





A 45-second video posted on Twitter by Green shows the congressman getting his wrists tied before being escorted off the street by an officer. The video was paired with the caption "#GoodTrouble #NecessaryTrouble."

Watch the moment Rep. Al Green was escorted off the streets of Washington during a protest calling for the expansion of voter rights.



Rep. Ron Reynolds, who represents state District 27, was also arrested. He was seen standing next to Green and posted a photo on Twitter saying he was "protesting against voter suppression."



Harris County Democratic Party Chair Odus Evbagharu released the following statement shortly after the arrests:

"Standing up for our rights sometimes demands 'good trouble,' and today we saw Congressman Green do what was necessary to call attention to the voting rights crisis we are facing as a nation.
"Republican lawmakers in our state capitals are attempting to restrict the voting rights of fellow citizens. We cannot stay silent. We must speak out against this injustice and work to ensure all of our citizens have an equal opportunity to participate in the elections that define who we are as a nation."

Both Reynolds and Green have been vocal about expanding the rights of voters.

MORE: TX Democrats aim to 'do what's best for constituents' during special session

Jackson Lee, who represents Texas' 18th District, was among several demonstrators with the Black Women Leaders and Allies group calling on elected officials to pass the For the People Act.

The congresswoman called it "good trouble." She said she "engaged in civil disobedience" and discussed the message she's trying to send in the video above.



"Congresswoman Lee understands we are at a pivotal moment in the history of our nation, where our sacred right to vote is under grave threat," said Evbagharu in a statement at the time of her arrest. "She recognizes that we all must take action to protect this right."
SEE ALSO: Texas House Republicans vote to track down absent Democrats and arrest them

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the Legislature's $400 million section of the budget after Democrats walked out of a legislative session in May and blocked the GOP's plan to reduce polling hours and ballot access.

Many of those same Democratic representatives are now in Washington to continue to thwart Republicans' plans on the same restrictions. But that means the Legislature also can't vote to restore its employees' salaries. If nothing changes, legislative staffers will go unpaid starting Sept. 1.

There is a lawsuit pending before the Texas Supreme Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
