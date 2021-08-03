2 more Houston lawmakers arrested in DC during march for voting rights

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10927874" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the moment Rep. Al Green was escorted off the streets of Washington during a protest calling for the expansion of voter rights.

Rep. Reynolds was arrested today along with @RepAlGreenTX in Washington D.C. while peacefully protesting against voter suppression, protecting access to the ballot and preserving our precious right to vote. #TeamReynolds #goodtrouble #JohnLewisVotingRightsAct pic.twitter.com/PmSoDoMMQZ — State Representative Ron Reynolds (@ronereynolds) August 3, 2021

The congresswoman called it "good trouble." She said she "engaged in civil disobedience" and discussed the message she's trying to send in the video above.

WASHINGTON (KTRK) -- Five days after Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was arrested in Washington during a march for voting rights, two more lawmakers are facing what one called "good trouble."U.S. Rep. Al Green, who represents Texas' 9th Congressional district, was arrested and given a citation on Tuesday for blocking traffic while participating in a voting rights protest.A 45-second video posted on Twitter by Green shows the congressman getting his wrists tied before being escorted off the street by an officer. The video was paired with the caption "#GoodTrouble #NecessaryTrouble."Rep. Ron Reynolds, who represents state District 27, was also arrested. He was seen standing next to Green and posted a photo on Twitter saying he was "protesting against voter suppression."Harris County Democratic Party Chair Odus Evbagharu released the following statement shortly after the arrests:Both Reynolds and Green have been vocal about expanding the rights of voters.Jackson Lee, who represents Texas' 18th District, was among several demonstrators with the Black Women Leaders and Allies group calling on elected officials to pass the For the People Act."Congresswoman Lee understands we are at a pivotal moment in the history of our nation, where our sacred right to vote is under grave threat," said Evbagharu in a statement at the time of her arrest. "She recognizes that we all must take action to protect this right."Republican Gov. Greg Abbott vetoed the Legislature's $400 million section of the budget after Democrats walked out of a legislative session in May and blocked the GOP's plan to reduce polling hours and ballot access.Many of those same Democratic representatives are now in Washington to continue to thwart Republicans' plans on the same restrictions. But that means the Legislature also can't vote to restore its employees' salaries. If nothing changes, legislative staffers will go unpaid starting Sept. 1.There is a lawsuit pending before the Texas Supreme Court.