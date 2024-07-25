Examining VP Harris' record of support for education after winning teachers' union endorsement

Kamala Harris is in Houston after winning endorsements from the American Federation of Teachers convention and the National Education Association.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is in Houston to speak at the American Federation of Teachers convention.

The union and the National Education Association endorsed her for president earlier this week.

Chalkbeat's national editor, Erica Meltzer, joined Eyewitness News to look at her record on schools and education. She and her colleagues examined Harris' platform when she ran for president in 2019.

" [ Harris ] really was advocating for a big pay raise for teachers to make their pay equivalent to other people who needed a college degree to do their jobs. She also called for efforts to diversify the teaching workforce and more civil rights enforcement in schools. Obviously, some of the context has changed in the last four years, but I think that gives some indication of where her priorities would be," Meltzer said.

Harris has also called for increased funding for schools.

The Republican platform under former President Donald Trump focuses on the removal of federal funding for schools they believe are indoctrinating children with ideas they disagree with on race, gender, or history. The Republican party's platform also calls for a rolling back of protections for LGBTQ+ and transgender students.

Meltzer said teachers feel attacked and caught in the middle of culture war issues. She believes they're looking for a candidate to support and defend them.

Americans for Prosperity-Texas called out the Vice President for what they described as a "tone-deaf" visit to Houston for the NFT convention.

In a statement the State Director Genevieve Collins said:

"The people of Texas made it clear that it wants parents in charge of their children's education - not government. Vice President Harris' Texas honeymoon is out of touch with Texas values, especially as Texas is about to enact the largest school choice program in American history. AFP has been on the frontlines fighting for education freedom from the beginning, and we're going to make sure that the state legislature passes Governor Greg Abbott's plan for education savings accounts next year so that every family is empowered to choose schooling options that are best for their children. There's a reason why Californians are fleeing to Texas in droves. Harris' failed California policies have no place in the Lone Star State."

