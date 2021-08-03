teen killed

34-year-old suspect's bond revoked in road rage murder of teen

By
EMBED <>More Videos

34-year-old suspect's bond revoked in road rage murder of teen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 34-year-old man, who is accused of killing a 17-year-old in a road rage shooting, faced a judge Tuesday, a day after he turned himself in to police.

Gerald Wayne Williams was wearing an orange, jail-issued jumpsuit during the brief appearance where his $350,000 bond, which was set the day before, was temporarily revoked as prosecutors fight to make it permanent.

A hearing has been reset to Friday.

Williams is charged with murder in the shooting death of David Castro during the incident on July 6.

In the midst of his scheduled hearing, Houston police released a new booking photo taken after his surrender Monday.



After his arrest, Williams went before a judge in Harris County Probable Cause Court, where he was granted the bond.

During court, the judge mentioned a witness reported seeing Williams' arms extended out of a car window firing a gun. In addition, Williams reportedly told someone at a family gathering that he "messed up" after an incident in traffic.

WATCH: Gerald Williams' probable cause court appearance
EMBED More News Videos

Gerald Williams went before a judge today after being charged with the death of 17-year-old David Castro. Listen to complete details of his court appearance.



Community activist Quanell X accompanied Williams at Houston Police Department headquarters.



Quanell X said Williams maintains his innocence and is shocked and surprised he's been charged.

Williams claims he has a "rock solid alibi," which is that he was at a party at the time of the shooting.

When asked about information in the charging documents that Williams' phone was said to be pinged in the area during the time of the shooting, and if Williams was the owner of the white Buick, Quanell X said he has not spoken to Williams about those details.

FULL VIDEO: Road rage murder suspect handcuffed nearly a month after teen killed
EMBED More News Videos

Gerald Wayne Williams, 34, can be seen surrendering outside the Houston Police Department after being charged with murder in a road rage shooting that left a 17-year-old killed after an Astros game last month.



After Williams' arrest, Mayor Sylvester Turner, who added additional reward money on the city's behalf in the case, expressed his gratitude to police and the community tipsters:

"I thank Police Chief Finner, HPD investigators, and the community for the collaboration that led to the surrender and arrest of the suspect. The constant flow of eyewitness tips, information about the vehicle, and the suspect's description kept this crime front and center for several weeks.

The arrest will not bring back 17-year-old David Castro, but I hope and pray that it brings comfort to his grieving family as they take a step toward justice and healing. This case is a tragic reminder that guns, road rage, and reckless behavior have deadly consequences.

The shooting was senseless and indefensible, and we must work together to ensure that an incident like this never happens again in our City."

WATCH: HPD Chief Troy Finner speaks on road rage suspect turning himself in
EMBED More News Videos

Chief Finner said the department received about 100 tips on the suspect wanted for killing 17-year-old David Castro in a road shooting after an Astros game last month.



A records search by Eyewitness News showed Williams was convicted in 2008 of two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, resulting in a 13-year prison sentence. He was released last October.

Before the 2008 conviction, Williams was charged for robbery in three hold-ups of Family Dollar stores, documents state.

SEE ALSO: 13 Investigates increase in game day crime near Astros stadium

One video from police showed the suspect's vehicle downtown on Rusk and Chartres, while a second angle showed him driving through the intersection of Chartres and Commerce.

According to police, the vehicle is a 2011-2013, white, four-door Buick LaCrosse CXL premium with round fog lights and 7-spoke rims.

An ABC13 viewer said he or she ran across an online sales advertisement for a car that looked similar to the one in the video.

SEE ALSO: Dad to wanted gunman: Does hand gesture 'require you to execute' my son?

After flagging the ad, our reporters helped that viewer turn the tip over to authorities.

Williams also matches the physical description that the 17-year-old's father gave a sketch artist.

SEE ALSO: Father donates teenage son's organs after deadly road rage shooting

SEE MORE: 13 Investigates increase in game-day crime near Astros ballpark
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: Houston police released two surveillance videos showing the suspect's car driving around downtown the night of the shooting that killed a teen on his way's home from an Astros game. Hit play for a closer look.



For updates on this story, follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentminute maid parkteen shotshootingteen killedroad rage
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN KILLED
Dickinson family begs for answers 15 years after teen murder
Teen who fell to her death remembered as independent
Teen girl falls to her death off Beltway ramp flyover after crash
Owner of car in deadly crash 'had no idea it was my car'
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News