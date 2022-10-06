Necessary utility work will shut down lanes at George Bush Intercontinental starting on Oct. 10

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Starting on Oct.10, travelers flying out of George Bush Intercontinental will experience temporary lane closures because of necessary utility work.

Due to the current construction phase of the new international terminal, CenterPoint Energy will relocate and install critical infrastructure to provide power to Terminal D; a new checked baggage inspection facility and an inter-terminal tram system.

The closures will be along North Terminal Road that leads to Terminals C, D, and E. The lanes will be closed for approximately four weeks.

This is said to significantly impact traffic congestion, specifically around the afternoon peak travel times between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

For passenger safety and experience, there will be active traffic monitoring and curbside management and additional officers on-site as part of the traffic control.

Houston Airports recommends that travelers prepare for their trip to Bush Aiport by planning and using resources such as reserving garage parking. Those picking up an arriving passenger are recommended to wait in the designated cellphone lot until the passenger is curbside.

For additional travel recommendations, visit Houston's Airport website.

The construction at Bush is part of the IAH Terminal Redevelopment Program. Expected to be completed in late 2024, the airport will be the home of the US's newest and most modern international terminals.

