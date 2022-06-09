Houston Airports reacts to traveler complaints of construction delays with interim changes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- George Bush Intercontinental Airport is facing major changes and that's brought some growing pains. Now airport officials are reacting to travelers' complaints.According to a release, Houston Airports is investing over a billion dollars to expand terminal capacity in order to meet the increasing airline demand in Houston.In an effort to mitigate traffic delays experienced during peak hours at IAH, Augusto Bernal with Houston Airports has shared the following implemented improvements.The elevators in the terminal E international arrivals are back in operation, allowing for the removal of shuttles buses from the curbside pickup area. This change introduces an additional roadway lane on South Terminal Road and extends the length of the curb for private vehicles and rideshare services.In mid-June additional roadway capacity and terminal traffic separation will be implemented at the east entrance to the Central Terminal Area. There will be two lanes dedicated for terminal C departures and arrivals, two lanes for terminal D departures and an additional lane will serve as a bypass for vehicles heading toward terminal E international arrivals.These adjustments are said to improve merge points and traffic loads for arriving and departing passengers.On July 1, the temporary detour for the terminal C departures ramp will be replaced with the reopening of the original departures ramp, allowing for improved traffic flow and exit of the Central Terminal Area.Beginning July 15, further South Terminal Road modifications will take effect, removing another temporary detour and allowing for a more seamless traffic flow and exit from the Central Terminal Area.Construction on the United Airlines' Early Bag Storage structure will be completed on Nov. 1 and all lanes will be open on the South Terminal Road.Although these changes are set to improve traffic conditions, Bernal still encourages travelers to prepare and build an extra hour into your arrival time to comfortably get to your gate on time.According to Bernal, peak travel times are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and significant traffic that results from major construction is still likely during those times.Bernal says the ongoing major construction projects are critical for Bush Airport to support its capacity needs.