Driver being tested for DWI after hitting man on scooter near I-10, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is being tested for DWI after a crash involving a man on a motorized scooter on Monday night near I-10.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 16200 block of Park Row, not far from the freeway.

Investigators told ABC13 that the woman driving hit the scooter before slamming into a tree, causing her vehicle to catch on fire.

She escaped safely, but did have injuries to her face.

The man on the scooter was flown to the hospital in critical condition. He had several broken bones and a spinal injury, authorities said.

Officials believe alcohol was a factor and detained the driver, who stayed on the scene, for a possible DWI.

It wasn't immediately known what direction the car was traveling in or if the scooter was in the road.

Authorities noted that there is construction in the area, and it's not well lit. The woman also told them that she didn't see the man until she hit him, police said.

Police are checking to see if any nearby businesses captured the crash on surveillance video.