New details on deadly golf cart crash in Galveston have been released

A grandfather, his niece, and his two grandkids were killed after a drunk driver crashed into a golf cart in Galveston, police said.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New details have been released in the Galveston golf cart crash that happened on Aug. 6.

Miguel Espinoza, who is from Rosenberg, is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and is being held on a $400,000 bond.

According to court documents, Espinoza failed to yield right of way at the stop sign and was driving at an unsafe speed, causing the crash with the golf cart and a Dodge pickup truck.

Witnesses told authorities Espinoza was walking away from the crash scene with a woman who later confirmed Espinoza was the one driving the car.

Once authorities reached Espinoza, they said he had bloodshot eyes, and his breath smelled like alcohol.

The officer at the scene administered the Lack of Convergence Test. When the test was finished, Espinoza said, "I (want to) call my lawyer."

The four victims killed in the crash were identified as Felipe Bentancur, 49; Destiny Uvalle, 25; Brailyn Cantu, 14; and Kaisyn Bentancur, 4.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the family with expenses.