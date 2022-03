EMBED >More News Videos The chilling video above shows a woman running away from what appears to be a grey-colored Ford Escape at Satsuma Park in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is charged after a video circulated of a woman who was screaming as she ran away from a vehicle at Satsuma Park, Pasadena police announced on Friday.Gabriel Garcia is charged with aggravated assault to a family member and is currently in custody, police say.On Feb. 28, police released a chilling video that shows a woman running away from what appears to be a grey-colored Ford Escape at Satsuma Park in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street.