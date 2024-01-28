Loved ones hold vigil for woman allegedly killed by obsessive ex-boyfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Saturday, family members returned to the spot where police say a woman was killed by her obsessive ex-boyfriend.

Jaynice Ferguson, 23, was shot at the Turtle Pointe apartments in southwest Houston on Jan. 17. Officers say she used her dying words to identify Algie Washington, 46, as her killer.

"These balloons are filled with helium just as we are filled with pain and sorrow," Raymond Pipkin, Ferguson's brother-in-law and the family pastor, said.

On Thursday, Ferguson's family detailed Ferguson and Washington's 2020 break up to Eyewitness News as well as the three years of harassment and stalking they say followed.

But multiple assault charges and a protection order weren't enough to stop Washington allegedly tracking her down and killing her.

"She hasn't even lived her life. She was only 23 years old, extremely health and a coward came and took her life," Michelle Williams, Ferguson's sister, said.

"I miss her phone calls. I miss her walking in the house. I miss her telling us, 'Man, I miss y'all. Where y'all been?'" Elise Williams, Ferguson's sister, said.

The pain was felt by old and young alike Saturday, including Ferguson's 11-year-old nephew, Christian.

"My mother, she was sad. She was broken-hearted. It was hard to see her in that way," he said.

Ferguson's family continues to question why more wasn't done to protect their sister from Washington, given his long and documented history with Ferguson.

"If they would have taken it serious, I'm telling you, she would be here," Michelle said.

Washington is being held on a $1 million bond.

