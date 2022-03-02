Pasadena PD identify woman seen running away from vehicle at Satsuma Park

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman who was screaming as she ran away from a vehicle at Satsuma Park over the weekend has been identified, according to police.On Monday, police released a chilling video they said was sent to the department over the weekend. The video shows the woman running away from what appears to be a grey-colored Ford Escape at Satsuma Park in the 1000 block of Satsuma Street.Pasadena police told ABC13 that dispatch received a call about someone screaming on Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they didn't find anything.In an update on Tuesday, police said the woman was identified by her family and spoke with several immediate family members. According to police, the woman's family said they had seen her several times over the past few days. No additional information was revealed.Police said the case remains open, and detectives with the Family Violence Unit are investigating this incident.