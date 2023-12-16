22-year-old shot in back of head while helping woman leave ex's apartment, League City police say

A man survived after 26-year-old Irkan Notta allegedly shot him in the back of the head on Beacon Circle in League City, police said.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot in the head while helping a friend move out of a League City apartment when her ex-boyfriend opened fire, according to police.

The League City Police Department said officers were called to the 2200 block of Beacon Circle at 3:17 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man shot in the head.

The woman's friends told police her ex-boyfriend, 26-year-old Irkan Notta, became angry that she was at the apartment to pick up her belongings.

The victim and two others were leaving the area in three different vehicles, according to police.

That's when Notta allegedly opened fire, shooting out the rear window of the victim's pickup truck, grazing him in the back of the head.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was reportedly conscious and speaking with officers at the hospital.

Officers said they were called to the area because the same couple was fighting hours earlier.

"Officers initially received a call of a disturbance around 11 p.m. (on Friday) involving the suspect and his ex-girlfriend. Officers came to the location and assisted the female in getting some belongings together and leaving for the night. It did not appear that any crime had been committed at that time," Officer Jose Ortega said.

Notta was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and given a $100,000 bond.

If anyone has more information or security video relating to this incident, please contact Detective Clifton at 281-338-8206.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.