23-year-old dying woman was reportedly able to tell detective that her ex-boyfriend shot her

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 45-year-old man is in custody, accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, who, according to records, was able to identify him before she died from her injuries last week.

Algie Mac Washington is charged in the Jan. 17 murder of 23-year-old Jaynice Ferguson.

Ferguson was shot in the thigh and found unresponsive at an apartment complex on Dunvale Street near Richmond Avenue at about 7:15 p.m. last Wednesday.

Paramedics arrived and revived Ferguson before loading her into an ambulance. That's when a detective was able to communicate with Ferguson, including taking her cell phone as evidence before she was taken to the hospital.

According to court documents, Ferguson reportedly told the detective she was shot by her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Washington.

Ferguson was taken to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Washington had been convicted of four felonies in the past for abusing Ferguson, including:

Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury

Assault of a family member with a previous conviction

Assault impeding breath

Continuous violence against family

Records show that in one instance, family members told police that Washington showed up at their home and told them, "If I can't have her, then nobody can."

Ferguson also suspected Washington had slashed her tires in two separate instances, but she was never able to prove it, according to court documents.

Houston police announced they were looking for Ferguson Tuesday, offering up to a $5,000 reward.

Washington appears to be in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

