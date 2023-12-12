Wondering what you need to do during a boil water notice? We've got you covered.

Montgomery County MUD No. 139 under boil water notice due to power outage

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice was issued for parts of Montgomery County on Tuesday due to a reported power outage.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is requiring residents in the Montgomery County Municipal Utility District No. 139 TX1700832 public water system to boil their water before consuming it. This includes washing your hands and face, brushing your teeth, and drinking water.

Authorities said the advisory was due to a power outage in the area but did not provide additional information on the incident.

Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers are asked to follow these directions:

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Officials said they would notify residents when the water is safe to consume and rescind the boil water notice.

If you have any questions regarding this notice, you may contact TNG Utility at 281-350-0895.