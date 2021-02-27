water

Water and food distribution sites open across the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the Houston area continues to deal with the winter storm recovery, multiple groups continue to organize free water or food distribution events throughout the city.

Saturday, March 6

Houston Community College - North Forest Campus - food and water distribution - 10 a.m. - 6010 Little York Rd.
Independence Heights - drive-thru food distribution - 12 p.m. - North Main and 36th Street
Willowridge High School - foot and water distribution - 16301 Chimney Rock Rd.
Tony Becerra Park - fresh produce distribution - 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. - 2000 Avenue A, Rosenberg

If you are in the Montgomery County area and need help, find a food pantry on this website.

Can you help those in need? We've made it easy for you. If you would like to make a donation to Houston Food Bank, text ABC13 to 41444, and you can choose how much you'd like to give.

For every single dollar given, that's three meals donated to someone in need.

