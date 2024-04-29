La Porte High School reports taking on water after heavy rainfall overnight

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- A La Porte ISD high school was among many areas across Harris County impacted by heavy rainfall overnight.

On Monday, the district said La Porte High School, located near Galveston Bay, suffered flooding from the inside.

"As with any torrential rainfall event, buildings are more likely to take on water. Considering that La Porte High School is yards away from the Galveston Bay, this area tends to flood more quickly than areas that are not located so close to the bay," La Porte ISD said in a statement.

District officials said maintenance crews were tending to water issues brought on by the storms.

No students have been displaced by the rain, and classes will continue as usual, according to the district.

