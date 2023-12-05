Fort Bend ISD board looking to approve superintendent's retirement request during school session

Whitbeck will make a return to the district where she was deputy superintendent for more than three years.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- With two years remaining on her contract, Christie Whitbeck, superintendent of Fort Bend Independent School District, announced her intention to retire in a statement made on Dec. 1.

Fort Bend ISD trustees will consider approving Whitbeck's request during their working session on Dec. 4 and will consider candidates for acting superintendent by Dec. 11 at the regular board meeting, according to the district officials.

If the board approves, Whitbeck will vacate her position as superintendent effective Dec. 12. She would then assume the role of superintendent emeritus until the end of the spring 2023-24 academic year, Whitbeck said.

The background

Whitbeck has been the superintendent of FBISD since October 2021. Prior to this appointment, she served as superintendent in Bryan ISD and deputy superintendent of Fort Bend ISD, according to the district website.

Her experience includes serving as an elementary, middle school and high school principal, opening new campuses as principal at all three levels. She also served as assistant superintendent, assistant principal, language arts specialist and classroom teacher.

In her own words

"I know my retirement may be unexpected to many, as this announcement comes with a very heavy heart. I am proud of the unprecedented number of accomplishments we have achieved in Fort Bend ISD during my 2 year tenure as superintendent. The most recent monumental achievements include eliminating the $47 million budget deficit, as well as passing the May 2023 bond election and the November 2023 voter-approval tax rate election," Whitbeck said.

"With this help of many talented staff members, I feel I am leaving FBISD better than I found it, and that makes me very proud," she said.

