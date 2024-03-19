DATA: See which Greater Houston-area school districts have the most students transferring in, out

HOUSTON, Texas -- Charter schools drew thousands of students from public school districts all over the Greater Houston area in the 2022-23 school year, with Houston ISD and Alief ISD taking the biggest enrollment losses, Texas Education Agency data shows.
Community Impact analyzed data from the TEA to learn how many students left public school districts and where students transferred to for the 2022-23 school year. According to data for 27 Greater Houston-area schools, the districts with the highest transfer numbers were:
Net transfers account for both students transferring into and out of a school district.
According to the data, some school districts saw a net increase in enrollment through transfers in 2022-23, including:
When looking at the net transfer numbers as a portion of total student enrollment, a few different leaders emerged for top transfers-out, but Houston ISD and Alief ISD remained in the highest rankings. According to TEA data, the school districts with the highest percentages for net student transfers as a portion of total enrollment for 2022-23 were:
While some districts lost students to other independent school districts in 2022-23, charter schools were a significant draw in the Greater Houston area, TEA data shows. Charter schools with the highest transfers in from public school districts include:
TEA does not track the number of students who transfer out of ISDs for private schools or homeschooling.
