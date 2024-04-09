Fort Bend ISD says Austin HS coach resigned amid investigation, but parent claims he was forced out

Austin High School football coach Trey Herrmann said he's trying to return to the job after a sudden departure, less than a year after a promotion.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- After less than a year in the role, the head football coach and athletic director is out of a job at Austin High School.

Trey Herrmann was promoted to lead the team in the summer of 2023 after serving as the defensive coordinator.

Last week, Colby Cress said his son, a junior on the team, told him that Herrmann announced he was leaving after being forced to resign.

"I really don't have any details, so we're just kind of confused as to what's going on, why they're wanting to remove someone who's doing a great job where he's at with the short amount of time he's had to do it," Cress said.

In a statement to ABC13, Herrmann said that the issue surrounds administrative duties and a clerical error. He has hired an attorney and said he is still in talks with the district.

"I remain committed to helping the student-athletes at Austin High School be successful and hope to have the opportunity to guide them to achieve excellence for many more years to come," Herrmann said in a statement.

A Fort Bend Independent School District spokesperson said, "The district conducted a thorough internal investigation, and the employee elected to resign. Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot comment further."

The head football coaching job at Austin High School has been posted on the district's website.

Cress, involved with the booster club, said parents and players alike are upset about losing the coach.

"Since he hit the ground running, the program has been in a positive direction," Cress said. "He's a great leader to these kids and for all the students at the school."

Players from his team intend to attend the school board meeting Monday night to show their support and speak at the board meeting on April 22, when Herrmann is listed on the agenda.

Before being promoted to head coach, Herrmann served as Austin High's defensive coordinator for a year. Before that, he worked as head football coach and athletic director at Danbury ISD.

In 2017, Herrmann made headlines when he was placed on indefinite leave as head football coach at Katy Taylor High School. No reason was given.

