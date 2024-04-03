FBISD hit with lawsuit over abuse allegations involving student with autism: 'It breaks my heart'

A family in Fort Bend County is suing the district in federal court over allegations that staff abused their young daughter.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A federal lawsuit has been filed against Fort Bend Independent School District over shocking allegations involving an elementary student with autism.

That little girl hasn't been at Oakland Elementary School in Richmond since October, according to her parents. But her mother told ABC13 that her daughter's mental scars remain.

"I don't think I'd ever feel safe bringing her back into a Fort Bend ISD school," Kimberly Pittard said. "My daughter wakes up in the middle of the night saying, 'Please don't hurt me. Please don't kill me. I'll be good.'"

Pittard's daughter has autism, a speech impairment, and anxiety. Her parents shared with ABC13 a variety of photos showing their daughter with cuts and bruises they say came from the hands of staff at the school.

"It breaks my heart," Pittard said.

The lawsuit claims the little girl was forced to sit in a locked police car at one point so she could be "scared straight." It added that she soiled herself while sitting in the car. Other allegations include having a pillow held to her head to the point she couldn't breathe.

"The district just really failed," Pittard said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Fort Bend ISD for a statement, but it has yet to send one. The district said it would be forthcoming.

The family is using the lawsuit to look for damages related to mental anguish and mental health care, but they also hope it will force Fort Bend ISD to change the way they fund and teach special education.

