Former Fort Bend ISD superintendent fires back after report blames her for higher bond project costs

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- After a report blamed her for higher-than-expected bond projects, the former Fort Bend ISD superintendent spoke only to ABC13 to explain why she's not at fault.

HOW MUCH MORE MONEY ARE THE BOND PROJECTS COSTING?

Former Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck pushed voters to approve the 2023 bond. Last May, voters did.

The $1.26 billion bond builds new schools, adds facilities, and updates aging buildings. However, the budget price rose as quickly as the shovels went into the ground.

New numbers show the projects ballooned to more than $160 million over budget in February. School leaders have made project changes to cut the deficit to $77 million.

FORT BEND ISD SCHOOL BOARD LAUNCHED AN INVESTIGATION TO FIND OUT WHO'S TO BLAME FOR THE HIGHER COSTS

Earlier this year, the school board approved hiring a firm to investigate.

This week, the more than 30-page report was released.

It found that administrators, including Whitbeck, didn't adjust figures after the bond was delayed in 2022 and ignored concerns about rising inflation.

"I don't control inflation," Whitbeck said. "Nobody does. Who had a crystal ball to think that 8% wasn't enough."

The investigation said staff knew about high project costs last fall, but the board didn't find out until Whitbeck left.

ABC13 asked her why she didn't inform the board about the rising costs.

"There were very few at that time, and the one I remember is Briargate," Whitbeck recalled. "We just did that as a staff. That's what we do."

Eyewitness News reached out to board members for an interview.

They sent ABC13 the following statement:

"It is the wish of the Audit Committee that the board and administration take this opportunity to learn from this report and come together on a path forward. We look forward to working with Gibson Consulting as they do the important work of auditing our bond program so that we can adjust our policies to align with industry best practices and implement a more thorough system of checks and balances."

Resolution Whitbeck wants to, and despite what the report states, Whitbeck believes she did nothing wrong.

"I don't have a track record of deceit," Whitbeck said. "I have a track record of telling it like it is. I have no regrets."

WHAT HAPPENS NOW WITH THE PROJECTS BEING $77 MILLION OVER BUDGET

Since learning about the higher bond project costs, the school board has been trying to find ways to save money. They've received monthly updates from staff.

Earlier this month, staff told the board it's made changes with engineering, like using different tiles and bricks to find cost savings. Moving forward, board members hope they find even more savings.

Board member Sonya Jones has expressed concern voters may be asked to spend more money. Even though she's not part of the discussions, Whitbeck believes staff should be able to make changes to avoid impacting taxpayers.

"I would tell them don't fret," Whitbeck said. "Give the team time to work. That's what I would do. That's what I would say to the board if I was still there."

THE FORMER SUPERINTENDENT EXPLAINS WHY SHE SUDDENLY LEFT

Whitbeck has kept herself busy since she left Fort Bend ISD five months ago. A resignation she regrets, but one she says had to be made because of some board members.

"I kept thinking about, do I really want to be around some of these people that are so deceptive, and I'll go as strong as to say, 'evil," Whitbeck said.

Whitbeck believes the board launched the investigation to target her.

"This is bigger than a report," Whitbeck said. "This is about trying to justify pushing me to justify pushing me to retire back in December."

School Board President Judy Dae refutes that claim in a statement she sent to ABC13:

"The reason we conducted this investigation was because the district accused a former employee in a public meeting as being the main reason for the $132 million bond overage. During that presentation, another board member asked if anyone reached out to the employee and the district did not. So when contact was made with the former employee she denied the accounts provided and also offered conflicting information to what was presented to the Board of Trustees during that meeting. This was an obvious cause for concern, and one that the board needed to address for the sake of transparency to the community and for the sake of this former employee's reputation."

