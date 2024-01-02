WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

51 elementary schools in Fort Bend ISD to have an armed security officer on duty starting Jan. 4

The new safety measure comes after the district's board of trustees approved $2.5 million to pay for security guard services.

KTRK logo
Tuesday, January 2, 2024 9:13PM
51 Fort Bend ISD elementary schools to have an armed security officer
Fort Bend ISD announced that all 51 elementary schools will have an armed security officer starting Thursday, Jan. 4, when students resume classes.
KTRK

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- New efforts are being put in place to make students and staff feel safer at dozens of Fort Bend ISD schools resuming class this week.

The district announced that all elementary school campuses will have an armed security officer starting Thursday, Jan. 4, when students return from winter break.

During Tuesday's announcement, the district said money from the recent voter-approved tax rate election would cover the costs for the armed guards at all of its 51 elementary schools.

In December, the FBISD Board of Trustees made the decision to approve $2.5 million to pay for district-wide security guard services.

Fort Bend ISD police officers are already assigned to middle and high schools.

RELATED STORIES:

Fort Bend ISD to hold tax rate election to raise money for teacher pay raises, armed security guards

The district is asking homeowners to approve the use of funds through the state property tax bill. That money would pay for teacher raises and security guards at school.

Voters approve all 3 propositions in $1.26B Fort Bend ISD bond

Fort Bend ISD early election results ended with voters supporting all three propositions in the $1.26B bond on May 6.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW