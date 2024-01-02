51 elementary schools in Fort Bend ISD to have an armed security officer on duty starting Jan. 4

The new safety measure comes after the district's board of trustees approved $2.5 million to pay for security guard services.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- New efforts are being put in place to make students and staff feel safer at dozens of Fort Bend ISD schools resuming class this week.

The district announced that all elementary school campuses will have an armed security officer starting Thursday, Jan. 4, when students return from winter break.

During Tuesday's announcement, the district said money from the recent voter-approved tax rate election would cover the costs for the armed guards at all of its 51 elementary schools.

In December, the FBISD Board of Trustees made the decision to approve $2.5 million to pay for district-wide security guard services.

Fort Bend ISD police officers are already assigned to middle and high schools.

