Voters approve all 3 propositions in $1.26B Fort Bend ISD bond

In an update at 11 p.m., voters supported all three propositions in the $1.26B Fort Bend ISD bond on May 6.

Proposition A, which included $1.18 billion for construction, security, and other projects, including a new elementary and new middle school, received 12,398 votes, or 65.66% of the vote, in favor of the measure and 6,484, or 34.34% against.

Proposition B, for $52.5 million in computer upgrades, received 12,560 votes, or 66.62% of the vote, and 6.292 votes, or 33.38% opposing the measure.

Proposition C, for $22.9 million for a new natatorium, was endorsed with 10,663 votes, or 56.67% of the vote, while 8,154, or 43.33% of voters, opposed it.

All results are unofficial until canvassed.

"We're just excited about the community support for the schools and think this sends a huge message that our schools are very respected, and they are excited about the direction we're going," Superintendent Christie Whitebeck said after initial election results were announced on May 6. "So we're thrilled."

She said the district will proceed to plan for its next steps immediately.

"The next steps are to work with the board on strategic planning and vision for like the next eight to 10 years, and where we see ourselves and Fort Bend going," she said. "We're actually working on engaging in that within the next week and looking for the right leadership to take us through that process with our community. So, lots and lots of good things ahead but also continuing to the programs and the things that we already have in place while we put this bond in movement."

Additional reporting by ABC13, the school district said approval of the bond would cost the average homeowner an extra $2.50 a month.

That's on an average home valued at $300,000.

Posted 7:50 p.m. May 6

Early and absentee voting results in the May 6 election for the $1.26 million Fort Bend ISD bond referendum show voter support for all three propositions.

The bond is split into three propositions:

The $1.18 billion Proposition A encompasses construction, security, transportation, and technology upgrades. Of that sum, $463 million is set aside for major projects, including facility rebuilds, a new elementary school, and a new middle school.

Proposition B would cover nearly $52.5 million for computer upgrades districtwide.

In early and absentee voting results, Proposition A received 8,353 votes in favor of the measure, or 66.09% of the vote. There were 4,285 votes, or 33.91% of the vote, against the measure.

Proposition B received 8,468 votes, or 67.06% of early and absentee votes, in favor of the measure. There were 4,160 votes, or 32.94% of the vote, against it.

Proposition C received 7,208 votes for the measure or 57.22% of the vote. There were 5,390 votes against the measure or 42.78% of the vote.

If the bond referendum passes, the district projects the tax rate would increase to $1.14 per $100 property valuation for the 2023-24 tax year. Residents with a $300,000 home would see a $30 increase in their annual tax bill.

All results are unofficial until canvassed.

For more information on local elections, visit communityimpact.com/voter-guide.

