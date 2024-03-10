This Week in Texas breaks down Super Tuesday, Gov Greg Abbott, and Harris County DA's upset win

WATCH LIVE

Sunday, March 10, 2024
On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, we get insight into the state's big Super Tuesday primary Election Day results.

On an all-new episode of This Week in Texas, we get insight into the state's big Super Tuesday primary Election Day.

Political strategists Court Koenning and Odus Evbagharu offer their expert analysis of the results and what they mean going into the general election in November.

They discuss Governor Greg Abbott's influence on the Republican primary in a handful of key races where incumbents lost or went to runoffs.

They also discuss the upset win in the Harris County District Attorney's Democratic primary in which two-term incumbent Kim Ogg lost to former top deputy Sean Teare.

