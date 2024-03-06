Voters are allowed to cast their ballots as long as they're in line by 7 p.m.

Last Harris County voter cast their ballot after 10 p.m., county clerk says

"No matter how many days of early voting you have, there are traditional people who procrastinate and wait until Election Day," the county clerk said. Voters are allowed to cast their ballots as long as they're in line by 7 p.m.

"No matter how many days of early voting you have, there are traditional people who procrastinate and wait until Election Day," the county clerk said. Voters are allowed to cast their ballots as long as they're in line by 7 p.m.

"No matter how many days of early voting you have, there are traditional people who procrastinate and wait until Election Day," the county clerk said. Voters are allowed to cast their ballots as long as they're in line by 7 p.m.

"No matter how many days of early voting you have, there are traditional people who procrastinate and wait until Election Day," the county clerk said. Voters are allowed to cast their ballots as long as they're in line by 7 p.m.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The last Harris County voter to cast their ballot in the primary election on Tuesday voted at 10:13 p.m., according to the Harris County clerk.

Teneshia Hudspeth said the vote was cast at Gross Elementary School, which is on South Gessner Road near the Beltway.

Voters are allowed to cast their ballots as long as they're in line by 7 p.m. Hudspeth explained why it happened.

"No matter how many days of early voting you have, there are traditional people who procrastinate and wait until Election Day, and even wait between that 5 to 7 p.m. hour," Hudspeth said. "And many will be running from the parking lot to get to the door to get their vote cast."

The votes are still being counted. You can view the live results here.

PRIMARY ELECTION 2024: Complete results

After Super Tuesday, we're getting a better picture of the November ballot.

A high-profile race in Houston was for the 18th Congressional District.

Incumbent Sheila Jackson Lee won the Democratic primary in Texas' 18th District. She went up against her former intern, Amanda Edwards.

SEE ALSO: ABC News projects Houston's Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee to win against former intern

ABC News projected that U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee would rebound from her mayoral loss and defeat former Houston City Councilwoman Amanda Edwards.

"Once the voters knew that there was something, a question about me being able to be their congressperson. I just think they've stood up, because every poll I went to they were coming in and they were saying, 'I got you,'" Lee said. "They recognize my service and they wanted to make sure that I remain in the United States Congress."

Republican voters chose between Lana Centonze and Aaron Hermes in the District 18 race. As of Wednesday morning, Centonze is leading.

Another heated race this season was for Harris County District Attorney.

READ MORE: Sean Teare hands primary defeat to Harris County DA and former boss Kim Ogg, ABC13 projects

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg lost to her former deputy, Sean Teare, in her bid to win reelection in 2024. Both candidates are Democrats.

Even as early voting numbers came in, celebration started for Sean Teare and his campaign as it was clear he had a big lead over incumbent Kim Ogg, his former boss.

With 98% of the total votes in -- Teare had 75% of the votes, while Ogg had 25%.

Teare was Ogg's lead prosecutor in the DA's vehicular crimes division from 2017 to 2023.

Ogg took flak from within her own party and clashed unapologetically with the county's top Democrats during this last term.

Teare said he was running mainly due to the low morale within the DA's office.

"I'm going to institute a policy of -- I'm going to try a case a year. I'm going to go into the courts and work dockets," Teare said. "I don't think it's something that I can ask these line prosecutors to do things that I'm not willing or capable to do."

"When there are people who don't, you know, place the law over their partisanship, that's a problem for the rest of us," Ogg said. "I didn't want to be associated with that kind of prosecution, so if doing my job costs me my job, then I leave with a clean conscience."

Teare will face attorney Dan Simons in November, the only Republican candidate in the race.

RELATED: US Rep. Colin Allred takes on GOP's Ted Cruz after ABC News projects him to win Democratic primary

In the race for U.S. Senate in November, it's going to be a matchup between incumbent Ted Cruz and Congressman Colin Allred.

Allred was in a crowded race with eight other candidates. His closest competitor was Representative Roland Gutierrez, who received 17% of the vote.

"The truth is, the stakes really couldn't be any higher in this election. Our freedoms are under attack. We do have a crisis at the border that we have to respond to. Costs are still too high. We've had challenges before, and we'll have them again," Allred said.