Harris County clerk on Super Tuesday ballot count: 'It will be a long night'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The ballots are rolling in, and while everyone is anticipating the Harris County election results, county Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth said it would be a long night and was unable to provide a time on when we would have the unofficial results.

Tuesday afternoon, Hudspeth provided a brief update on the ballots. At the time, she stated that over 70,000 ballots had been cast in person so far at 545 vote centers. She added that about 800 calls had been made by election workers, most relating to equipment issues. In a later update, the Harris County Elections Department shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that as of 6 p.m., they recorded more than 141,000 total votes cast in person.

On top of those, Hudspeth mentioned that 200,000 votes were cast during the early voting period, both in person and by mail. Two of those votes came from the astronauts at the International Space Station.

During Hudspeth's update, she said the counting will "take time, this is a large county."

While officials say voting is going smoothly, they did add that getting the unofficial count will take time.

"I don't have a ballpark. It will be a long night. We are at a smaller command center tonight, but likely anarchy. And again, we have six rally sites, and we have the most amount of polling locations that we've ever had," she said.

Hudspeth also addressed the voting issue that Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg faced earlier in the day. This happened after the Harris County Clerk's Office said Ogg's partner, who's registered to vote under the same address, voted early under the district attorney's name by mistake.

"There is no other response. We've already addressed what took place, and we have handled it. We've rectified it and moved on. I'm glad the DA was able to vote," Hudspeth said.

Meanwhile, in other counties like Fort Bend, officials said everything seems to be running just fine.