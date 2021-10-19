man killed

UH student killed in 'senseless murder' over minor accident in Fort Bend County, authorities say

By
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A minor accident in Fort Bend County led to what authorities are calling the "senseless murder" of a 20-year-old University of Houston student.

The family of the victim killed identified him as Humphrey Magwira, who was a sophomore at UH.

According to deputies, Magwira accidentally collided with a car near Beechnut and Addicks Clodine Road on Friday. Within seconds of the crash, the driver in the other vehicle got out and shot Magwira.

"Oh, it's very painful. I can't imagine. Humphrey is gone forever," said the man's mother, Josephine Kuyangana.

About eight years ago, Kuyangana and her family moved to Houston for a better life and more opportunities.

Magwira was creating that life for himself. He graduated from Westside High School, where he played soccer and was studying computer engineering at UH.

"This is my son. I love him," Kuyangana said.

Never did it cross her mind that she could lose her son in this manner. Magwira was only about a mile away from home and was heading to get a haircut.

Investigators named 19-year old Ramon Vasquez as the suspect who took Magwira's life. Vasquez was arrested in connection with the incident and granted a $500,000 bond.

"Why even give him the opportunity to get out at all? He killed my brother for no reason. Senseless. Pointless," said Humphrey Magwira's brother, Rodericque Magwira.

A GoFundMe has been created to help the family bring Magwira's remains back to Tanzania for his memorial services.

For more update on Humphrey Magwira's story, follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
