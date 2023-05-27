The former officer was arrested for impersonating an officer for an agency he was employed by, but a quick look into records revealed something else along with his prior history.

Claims of bigamy, false documents made against former police officer in Colorado County after arrest

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Rosenberg police arrested a former police chief in Colorado County for impersonating an officer at a construction site.

A spokeswoman for the department said when the responding officer arrived at the site, Christopher Cannon, 37, was seen in a Weimar Police Department uniform with a gun in his holster and had a badge, according to the department.

He said he was working an extra job, as many officers do, but the officer found he is not currently employed by the agency whose uniform he wore.

Records from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement show that he is not employed by any police agency currently.

TCOLE told ABC13 that his license has an administrative hold as of Apr. 24, 2023, and he is not eligible to work as a peace officer.

The hold was placed days before an arrest warrant was issued in Colorado County for Cannon.

Currently, Cannon has three open cases for tampering with or fabricating evidence.

He was hired as an Eagle Lake police officer in September of 2022.

Shortly after, officials in Colorado County say they were told he was a bigamist. According to an official, Cannon never divorced his wife before marrying someone else.

The city started investigating the claims.

On both Nov. 7 and 30, an indictment reads that Cannon presented officials with falsified documents supposedly from the Texas Department of State Health Services intending to disprove the allegation.

In March 2023, he was indicted on two counts of tampering with or fabricating evidence by a grand jury.

While the investigation was still underway in Eagle Lake, Columbus police said they responded to an Eagle Lake police unit stuck in someone's yard in the 2100 block of Walnut Street at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Responding officers found the emergency lights were turned on.

Cannon, who was off-duty, arrived at the scene in his personal car to remove the bottomed-out police unit, according to Columbus police.

He was ticketed for reckless damage and destruction and for not having insurance.

Eagle Lake Police Department and Cannon parted ways on Dec. 27, 2022. The terms of the separation have yet to be discovered.

Weimar Police Department hired Cannon on Jan. 16, 2023.

After learning about the allegations in Eagle Lake, a spokesperson for Weimar PD said he was terminated on Feb. 17, 2023.

Records do not show that any other police departments hired him.

On Apr. 17, 2023, the City of Columbus Municipal Court Clerk contacted Columbus PD to report that Cannon presented the court with a fraudulent insurance card ahead of his trial for the tickets relating to the crash.

An investigation occurred, and a judge signed a probable cause affidavit for his arrest on a count of tampering with a governmental record.

When Rosenberg police arrested him on Monday, Cannon was arrested and picked up on an open warrant.

Officials said Cannon has since posted bail and was released from Fort Bend County Jail.

ABC13 spoke to Cannon over the phone. He says the allegations are false, and the charges will be dropped based on evidence he gave his attorney, whom he did not name.

