Former detective faces 3rd-degree felony for misuse of official information, authorities say

By
Former detective faces 3rd-degree felony for misuse of official information, authorities say

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A former detective with the Waller County Sheriff's Office is reportedly facing a third-degree felony after authorities said he misused official information for personal reasons.

Brian Dasher's downfall all started when the Texas Rangers began investigating allegations against him.

"They brought him in [and] started their investigation," Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said. "We learned about it, they notified us, and he was instantly terminated."

In the early hours Friday, Dasher was arrested and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail, which is the county where the crime was allegedly committed.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety handed over the findings of their investigation to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.

Former colleagues said Dasher was a well-known detective and that he'd been with the force for about six years.

Neither agency is giving specific details on the case, but in plain terms, Sheriff Guidry said Dasher used the official information he had access to for personal use.

Guidry said the news was very disappointing.

"To lose him is a ding to our agency, Guidry said. "But, we can't tolerate it."

It's still early on in the investigation, but the D.A.'s office said more details on Dasher's case should be available next week.

