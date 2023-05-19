METRO bus hit during north Harris County pursuit that resulted in 2 arrests

METRO confirmed a bus was hit during a pursuit along FM-1960 in north Harris County.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A two-mile chase along FM-1960 on Friday afternoon led to a crash involving a METRO bus.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies began pursuing someone around Hardy Toll Road and FM-1960 East, but the reason for it was not disclosed.

The pursuit appeared to end around FM-1960 and Bammel Westfield Road, which is just west of the I-45 North Freeway.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County further confirmed that one of its buses was hit. METRO originally said at least two people were hurt on the bus, but officials corrected themselves and referred to the two occupants in the suspect vehicle as those injured.

Those two occupants were detained. It's not immediately known how many people were on board.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts and the latest video from the scene. Watch for live updates on ABC13 throughout the afternoon.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.