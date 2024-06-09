LBJ Hospital put on lockdown after shooter chases truck into ER drop-off following crash, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash and chase between two cars prompted an early morning lockdown of LBJ Hospital, and a man was left critically injured, according to the Houston Police Department.

The situation unfolded just after 1 a.m., about four miles from the hospital at Homestead Road and the 610 intersection.

According to HPD, a silver or gray sedan was rear-ended by a pickup truck driver, who fled the scene, causing the sedan to follow.

The truck's driver ended up at a gas station in the 9700 block of Homestead. Police said that is when family members related to the truck driver arrived, and a big altercation occurred.

In the midst of the fight, someone who was inside the sedan pulled out a weapon and opened fire, hitting the truck's passenger in the head, according to police.

It is believed that no one from the pickup returned gunfire, HPD said.

The truck's driver then went to LBJ, with the sedan following them again.

According to police, this caused a commotion at the hospital's ER drop-off area, prompting security to place the hospital on a brief lockdown to assess the situation.

The lockdown was lifted at 2:30 a.m., officials said.

The gunshot victim was taken to another hospital, where their condition appears to be critical.

Police said the sedan driver got away, and the car sustained heavy damage to the rear end.

An investigation is underway at this time.