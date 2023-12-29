Firefighter injured in fire at west Houston apartment complex where 12 units were damaged, HFD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least 12 units at an apartment complex were damaged in a fire late Thursday evening in west Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.
Fire officials responded to the 11770 block of Westheimer Road near S. Kirkwood Road just before 10 p.m.
The fire could be localized to the complex's second floor as firefighters began to make an offensive attack.
The lower floor of the building sustained water damage, and the roof suffered significant damage.
Fire officials said all residents escaped the blaze before the fire department arrived at the scene.
The only injury reported was a firefighter, who officials said was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
Officials later confirmed he is expected to be OK.
Officials said that the arson department will investigate.
The Red Cross arrived at the complex to help displaced people.