Grandfather killed in apartment fire, where woman and 2 grandchildren escape in NW Houston: HFD

A grandfather of two was killed in an apartment fire at the Pine Forest Parks Apartments early Saturday morning, according to HFD.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead, and a woman was hospitalized following an apartment fire in northwest Houston early Saturday, according to the Houston Fire Department.

The fire happened at the Pine Forest Park Apartments in the 5300 block of Deep Forest.

Deputy Chief Roger Westoff with HFD said the fire was seen extending from the first to the second floor once units arrived at the complex.

Crews entered the building to begin putting the fire out. Westoff said the woman was able to remove herself from the apartment, along with her two grandchildren.

A ladder crew inside the building located the man and pulled him out. EMS transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was also transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The children were not injured, officials said.

Investigators are trying to determine what exactly caused the fire.

