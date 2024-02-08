4 firefighters hospitalized after crashing into car in Magnolia, fire department says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Magnolia Fire Department crews are working to clear a crash involving one of their fire engines on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 live streaming channel.

The crash happened around 2:25 p.m. on FM 1774 near FM 149 in Magnolia, just about an hour and 14 minutes outside Houston.

RELATED: Wreck involving Houston Fire engine near northbound Gulf Fwy feeder past S. Beltway



According to the Magnolia FD, four firefighters in Engine 187 were returning from a call when the collision happened.

Officials said all four were transported to HCA Tomball. In an update, fire officials said the firefighters are OK and in good spirits.

SkyEye flew over the scene and captured the truck flipped on its side next to railroad tracks.

The second vehicle, an SUV, had one person in it who was also transported to the hospital. Officials said they are doing fine.

Officials did not immediately say what caused the crash.

The fire department said the roads will be closed as the investigation continues.