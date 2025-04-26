Harris county woman allegedly stole personal information by offering fake health care job

Harris County woman, Katrina Bledsoe, is accused of stealing $53K in an identity fraud scheme while out on bond for similar charges.

Harris County woman, Katrina Bledsoe, is accused of stealing $53K in an identity fraud scheme while out on bond for similar charges.

Harris County woman, Katrina Bledsoe, is accused of stealing $53K in an identity fraud scheme while out on bond for similar charges.

Harris County woman, Katrina Bledsoe, is accused of stealing $53K in an identity fraud scheme while out on bond for similar charges.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Standing before a judge, Katrina Bledsoe faced the latest allegations of fraud against her.

Court documents allege that in the spring of 2020, Bledsoe approached a woman she knew named Denita Forges. Bledsoe offered Forges a job caring for her disabled daughter. Forges gave Bledsoe her Social Security and driver's license information to obtain employment, only for Bledsoe to cut off contact.

Fast forward to March 2025, Forges is laid off and files for unemployment. The Texas Work Force Commission asks her if she's been working as a home health nurse and collecting paychecks to the tune of $53,000. Forges denied the payments.

The Harris County Constables Office Precinct 5 investigated and accused Bledsoe of using Forges's information to collect the checks. Bledsoe was arrested Thursday and now faces charges of fraud and theft.

It's not the first time she's been in front of a judge or in jail. In Harris County, Bledsoe previously served jail time for fraud and forgery. She's also been charged with a smattering of other crimes across Harris, Fort Bend and Brazoria county from theft to deadly conduct.

During this most recent alleged crime, Bledsoe was on bond for a similar case out of Fort Bend County from 2019.

Bond has been set, and Bledsoe is still listed as being in jail.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.