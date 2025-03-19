Firefighter injured while battling Crabapple fire in Gillespie County, officials say

Officials said a Fredericksburg firefighter was injured in the Crabapple fire in Gillespie County after a falling tree limb hit him.

Officials said a Fredericksburg firefighter was injured in the Crabapple fire in Gillespie County after a falling tree limb hit him.

Officials said a Fredericksburg firefighter was injured in the Crabapple fire in Gillespie County after a falling tree limb hit him.

Officials said a Fredericksburg firefighter was injured in the Crabapple fire in Gillespie County after a falling tree limb hit him.

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire in the Texas Hill Country is still burning thousands of acres and has now led to its first injury.

The Crabapple fire in Gillespie County spread on the north side of the area Tuesday. Fire officials said strong winds reignited flames in spots that hadn't burned before.

Officials said a Fredericksburg firefighter was hurt while battling the flames. A falling tree limb hit him, but they said he's since been treated and released from the hospital.

Firefighters from across Texas, including crews from Houston, are now on the ground helping to battle the flames.

"There are some huge oak trees in this area. The fire has got up into the tops of those trees and is still burning. The wind then carries those embers into places that are previously unburned and starts new fires," Sean Doerre with the Fredericksburg Fire Department said.

SEE ALSO: Wildfire risk expected to continue into Spring after 11 acres burned in west Harris County