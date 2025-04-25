Grand jury declines to indict man accused of deadly San Marcos apartment fire in 2018

A grand jury declined to indict Jacobe Ferguson, the man accused of setting the Iconic Village Apartments on fire near Texas State in 2018.

A grand jury declined to indict Jacobe Ferguson, the man accused of setting the Iconic Village Apartments on fire near Texas State in 2018.

A grand jury declined to indict Jacobe Ferguson, the man accused of setting the Iconic Village Apartments on fire near Texas State in 2018.

A grand jury declined to indict Jacobe Ferguson, the man accused of setting the Iconic Village Apartments on fire near Texas State in 2018.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury in Hays County has decided not to indict a man accused of setting a deadly fire in 2018.

Jacobe Ferguson was charged with arson causing bodily injury and death for a fire that killed five people at the Iconic Village Apartments near Texas State University.

According to ABC13's news partners at the Houston Chronicle, the grand jury said it looked carefully into the case but was unable to find a bill of indictment.

Although the fire took place in the summer of 2018, Ferguson wasn't arrested until 2023, after an investigative team was established.

The team included representatives from the Texas Rangers, San Marcos police, the fire department, and the ATF.

Ferguson lived at the apartment complex and attended the university at the time.

In addition to the five deaths, including a 21-year-old from Pasadena, seven people were injured.

The Chronicle also reported that the grand jury is encouraging law enforcement to continue investigating this fire.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.

RELATED:

Family of student killed in San Marcos apartment fire seeks answers year after tragedy

'A mother's worst nightmare': Pasadena native amongst 5 unaccounted for in San Marcos fire

30-year-old arrested for 2018 San Marcos apartment fire that killed 5