3 HFD firefighters injured while battling apartment fire on Jarmese Street in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three firefighters with the Houston Fire Department have been hospitalized after suffering burns while battling a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday morning in southeast Houston, officials said.

Crews were called at about 5:30 a.m. to 4840 Jarmese St.

About five minutes after firefighters arrived, there was a mayday call from one of the crews.

During a search of the apartments, the firefighters became trapped when a heavy door blocked their exit, prompting the mayday call, Whitmire said.

The firefighters' equipment, helmets, and airpacks all melted, Whitmire said, adding the men were "very close to losing their lives."

Their colleagues pulled them away from the unit, and the firefighters were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

"We are asking for prayers for three of our own Houston firefighters who are being treated at Hermann Hospital for significant burns," said Marty Lancton, president of the Professional Fire Fighters Association, on X, formerly Twitter.

The firefighters all have varying degrees of burn injuries, primarily on their hands, legs, and neck area, Chief Thomas Muñoz said.

Officials added the firefighters, who were alert and oriented at the hospital, will have a long road to recovery.