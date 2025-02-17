Firefighter injured after after battling fire in Galveston restaurant, officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials say one firefighter was taken to a hospital after a huge fire inside a Galveston restaurant on Friday.

Galveston fire officials responded to reports of a structure fire inside Huli Huli Hut restaurant at 19th Street at around 11:45 p.m. on Friday.

According to fire officials, the injured firefighter suffered from smoke inhalation while battling the large fire. He is expected to be OK.

Authorities said that the restaurant fire didn't spread to nearby buildings.

Details are still limited to what led to the fire.