Woman facing murder charge in E. Houston building fire where firefighter died, charging docs say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A felony murder charge has been filed against a woman who is accused of setting a vacant warehouse on fire that resulted in the death of a 10-year veteran firefighter in east Houston, charging documents read.

Yesenia Espinoza, 38, who was previously charged with arson, is facing a murder charge in connection to the death of Marcelo Garcia III on Nov. 7.

INITIAL REPORT: 1 Houston firefighter killed, another injured while battling warehouse fire in east Houston

Garcia and Houston Fire Department responded to the fire on Supply Row Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m.

Once firefighters arrived, a second alarm was called as the fire grew out of control, causing a wall to collapse and a mayday call to be issued. Officials said firefighters had to pull Garcia from the rubble. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Investigators later said they believed that Espinoza intentionally set the warehouse on fire with a red light and combustible items.

The suspect was caught on camera leaving the building in a black and white dress and several handbags.

RELATED: 1st-degree arson charges filed against woman in E. Houston fire that killed firefighter, HFD says

Espinoza was arrested and charged that following Saturday, where her bond was set at $100,000.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 25.

Garcia was born and raised in Houston and was a captain within HFD at Station 8. The firefighter was laid to rest on Nov. 13.

SEE ALSO: First responders pay their respects to fallen Houston firefighter Marcelo Garcia III