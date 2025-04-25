Action 13 steps in after Acres Homes residents reach out for help with illegal dumping

Acres Homes residents reached out to Action 13 for help with illegal dumping that's been happening in their neighborhood along Randolph Street.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Anger and irritation were felt for people living in Acres Homes, as gobs of garbage lay along Randolph Street.

Resident Keith Ross told ABC13 about the illegal dumping he saw on the road.

"It looks like those are trash bags containing refuse from lawn mowing. I see an antifreeze can in here, some planter pots," Ross said.

Ross says he was looking for someone to take action.

"I've personally reported it to the city on numerous occasions as well as taken photographs over periods of time, of how the problem has continued to manifest, and I am very much looking forward to help," Ross said.

Action 13 contacted city council member Tarsha Jackson's office in District B and got that help.

Shortly after Eyewitness News called, hot teams arrived to clear the area.

It's something Betty Butler told ABC13 she wanted.

They just need to get on their job, and they need to come out and ride and see how bad it is," resident Betty Butler said.

Butler says the dumping does not typically happen in broad daylight.

"They do that at night, so we don't ever know who they are, or what they're driving. We wake up in the morning, it's there," Butler said.

They want people to be held responsible.

"However, it's still illegal dumping. And anybody caught should be given a fine or you given notice that illegal dumping is illegal," Ross said.

You can report illegal dumping to 311, but you can also contact your local councilperson, depending on the district you live in.

