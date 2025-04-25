2 children hospitalized, woman dies after vehicle goes underwater in E. Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One woman has died after deputies say a vehicle went underwater in east Harris County Friday afternoon.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said dive team and marine unit members responded to the scene near Market and River Haven. HCSO said someone reported seeing a vehicle with occupants enter the water and submerge.

In an update, deputies said two children, possibly between 5 and 7 years old, had been hospitalized. Officials said they appear to be in fair condition.

A woman was pulled from the submerged vehicle but was pronounced dead at the scene, officials added.

It's unclear if any other occupants are inside the vehicle and search efforts are ongoing.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where multiple law enforcement officers could be seen surrounding the area.

Investigators are still trying to determine what may have led the car to fall into the water, though it's possible the driver had some type of medical emergency.

