Wreck involving Houston Fire engine near northbound Gulf Fwy feeder past S. Beltway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire engine belonging to the Houston Fire Department was involved in a major crash that damaged at least one other vehicle near the Gulf Freeway feeder road just past the South Beltway on Monday afternoon.SkyEye captured the aftermath of the wreck, with what appeared to be a Dodge Charger behind the fire engine. The smaller vehicle had major damage to its front end and fluids leaking out.Houston Police Department said officers received the call at 3:35 p.m. in the 13400 block of the Gulf Freeway near Conklin Lane. The crash site was just off the northbound feeder.ABC13's Don Armstrong also reported seeing another damaged vehicle being hauled off from the scene. Police did not specify how this vehicle was involved.Details of the crash, including what led to it and if anyone was injured, were not immediately disclosed.