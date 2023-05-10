Police said they found multiple shell casings at the scene. They believe there were at least two shooters.

3 men in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Fifth Ward, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men were hurt in what appears to be a drive-by shooting in the Fifth Ward early Wednesday morning, and one of them was shot in the face, according to police.

Houston police officers were called to 3300 Noble Street near Brewster Street shortly after 4 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the face. Two other men were shot in the leg, investigators said. All three victims were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

Police said they found multiple shell casings at the scene. They believe there were at least two shooters.

Investigators said the shooting happened in a high-crime area.

It was unclear what exactly led up to the shooting and police did not have a description of a possible suspect or vehicle.

Investigators were working to interview witnesses and cavass the area. Any additional witnesses can reach out to HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

According to ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker, to the north of the intersection where the shooting occurred, there were six homicides in the last 12 months, which is a little lower than the four-year average of eight homicides.

To the south of the intersection, there were four homicides in the area in the last 12 months, which is about the four-year average for that area.